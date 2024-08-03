Government measures reduced inflation, claims Bilal Azhar Kiyani

Pakistan Pakistan Government measures reduced inflation, claims Bilal Azhar Kiyani

Centre and Punjab government will provide relief to public

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 03 Aug 2024 16:38:07 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - National Parliamentary Task Force Convener Bilal Azhar Kiyani claimed that government measures have reduced the inflation and inflation rate is the lowest in the three years.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he stated that the inflation rate was 23.2 pc in February that has been reduced now.

He highlighted that the centre and Punjab government were taking action to provide relief to the public.

He stressed that reduction in prices of essentials was the first priority and PM Shehbaz Sharif had also highlighted the challenges to the public.

Bilal Kiyani insisted that the governance wasn’t bed of roses as the incumbent government was facing multiple challenges created by the previous government.

He boasted of the reforms of Nawaz Sharif in his tenure saying, Pakistan progressed and economic opportunities were created.

Bilal announced that the government was providing Rs. 50 billion subsidy to power consumers, consuming upto 200 units of electricity.

He also claimed that the people's purchasing power has been improved as inflation rate was 11 pc in the current month.

Parliamentary Task Force convener berated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) performance stating, Pakistan was brought on the brink of default and destruction.

“The PTI founder can only create anarchy and polarisation, not development so there is no comparison of us with his party” Kiyani added.