PSDF and GIZ sign pact to empower women, special persons

Equipped them with skills required for textile and fashion industry

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Skills Development Fund and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) have signed a pact to establish on-job training centres (OJTC) for provision of equitable employment and economic opportunities in textile and fashion industry for differently abled persons and women.

The projects aims to mitigate the challenges faced by women and differently abled people under the vision of Punjab CM to empower and provide respectable economic resources to them.

Women and people from underprivileged people would get access to economic opportunities through the cooperation of both organisations.

The project valued at PKR 88 million, will emphasise both technical and other skills development in the districts of Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Multan, and Karachi.

Under the project, industry-based OJTCs and two specialised centres would be set up to provide training to 4,000 women and special persons.

They would be equipped with leather goods, footwear, sports equipment, and glove manufacturing skills, essential for the textile and fashion industry.