Visa-free facility for Iraqis will be implemented soon: Mohsin Naqvi

A high-level delegation arrived at the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 03 Aug 2024 13:21:25 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that the idea of visa-free entry for Iraqi citizens will be implemented soon.

A high-level delegation led by Iraq's Rapid Response Unit Commander Lt. Gen. Dr. Tahamir Ismail arrived at the Ministry of Interior Affairs where Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi welcomed the guests.

On this occasion, issues of, mutual interest, visa-free entry of Pakistanis in Iraq, and providing maximum facilities to the visitors were discussed.

In the meeting, training of Iraqi police in Pakistan and cooperation in Safe City project were also discussed.

There was a mutual agreement on increasing cooperation to stop illegal immigration and human trafficking.

The Iraqi delegation also invited Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to visit Iraq.

On this occasion, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the proposal of not taking passports from visitors going to Iraq required immediate measures. It is hoped that the Iraqi government will take a conclusive decision in this regard soon.



Pakistan has already decided to provide visa-free facility for Iraqi siblings, which will be implemented soon.

He said that the Iraqis will be provided all possible support for the training of the police and the Safe City project.

Commander Iraqi Rapid Response Unit Lt. Gen. Dr. Tahamir Ismail said that discussions with the DG Passport will be made regarding visa-free entry for Pakistani visitors.

The Iraqi delegation included Brigadier General Commander of Protection Regiment Aqeel Kazim, Brigadier General Abdul Hussain, Muhammad Sohail and others, while Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Ali Agha and Managing Director of the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation Brigadier Muhammad Asim were also present on the occasion.

