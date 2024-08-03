Sheikh Rashid seeks permission for Aug 13 public rally outside Lal Haveli

Pakistan Pakistan Sheikh Rashid seeks permission for Aug 13 public rally outside Lal Haveli

Says he wants to keep the 50-year-old tradition alive

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 03 Aug 2024 12:24:03 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid has sought permission for a rally outside Lal Haveli on Aug 13.

Rashid said he had requested the deputy commissioner for the permission to celebrate Independence Day and rally outside Lal Haveli on the night of Aug 13.

He further said it’s a 50-year-old tradition that "we celebrate Independence Day and hold a rally on the night of Aug 13".

He expressed hope that the night rally would be allowed by the deputy commissioner.

He appealed to the public to participate in the historic rally to be organised on the night of Aug 13 from 10pm to 12 midnight.

The former minister further said he had sought amnesty for 670 people who had been in prisons despite having no links with May 9 violence.