New judge appointed for Imran Khan's 190 million pound case

Pakistan Pakistan New judge appointed for Imran Khan's 190 million pound case

Judge Nasir Javed Rana has been appointed as the judge of Accountability Court No 1

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 03 Aug 2024 10:48:24 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The accountability court judge hearing the 190 million pound reference against PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi has been changed.

District and Sessions Judge Nasir Javed Rana had been appointed judge of Accountability Court No 1.

Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich of Accountability Court No 2 used to hear the 190 million pound reference in Adiala Jail.

Muhammad Ali Warraich has been given additional charge of Accountability Court No 1.

Judge Abida Sajjad of Grade 20 has been appointed judge of Accountability Court No 3.

The Ministry of Law also issued a formal notification of the appointment of new judges.

The chief justice of the Islamabad High Court had recommended the nomination of several judges.

