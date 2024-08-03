Foreign Secretary briefs diplomats on situation in IIOJK

He underscored the grave consequences of India’s actions of 5 August 2019.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - In the run up to the fifth ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’, Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi on Friday briefed the Islamabad-based diplomats on the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He underscored the grave consequences of India’s actions of 5 August 2019 from the perspective of international law, human rights, and peace and security, a statement issued by the Foreign Office said.

Youm-e-Istehsal is a day observed in Pakistan on 5th August every year as a reaction to the Revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

