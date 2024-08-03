PIA starts direct flights to Jeddah from Faisalabad

FAISALABAD (Web Desk) - First direct flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has proceeded from Faisalabad to Jeddah on Friday.

Commercial Officer PIA Nausherwan Adil said that direct flights would facilitate the intending pilgrims and businessmen of Faisalabad and its neighboring districts.

The flight PK-763 carried 170 passengers from Faisalabad to Jeddah while two flights would proceed from Faisalabad on weekly basis, he added.

District Manager PIA Shahid Hussain, Station Manager Muhammad Irfan and others were also present on the occasion to see-off the passengers.

