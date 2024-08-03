Rs1,370 billion approved for Lahore's development

Rs78 billion have been approved for 867 schemes

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved Rs1,370 billion for the development schemes of the provincial capital.

The funds would be spent on the renovation of streets, alleys, and backward and suburban settlements of Lahore.

The revamping programme includes drainage, paved roads, and streetlights. Moreover, the restoration of parks and cemeteries is also included in the agenda.

An amount of Rs78 billion has been approved for 867 schemes. Also, funds of Rs590 million have been allocated for suburban and backward areas while three packages of the Lahore Revamping Programme have been approved.

In the first package, six zone development schemes have been approved. In package two, three and in package three, suburban and backward area schemes have been approved.

The chief minister gave a deadline of 10 months to complete the revamping programme.