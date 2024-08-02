Punjab governor vows to support journalists

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has pledged to support journalists at every forum.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony at the Lahore Press Club to mark the 75th foundation day of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ). The event was organised by the Punjab Union of Journalists (PUJ).

The Punjab governor thanked all the journalists, saying that the Pakistan People's Party and journalists have played an equally important role in promoting democracy in the country.

Saleem Haider Khan remarked that the history of struggle for journalists and his party is similar. He assured them they would continue to stand by each other. He said that journalists and his party had made sacrifices for the country.

He expressed that he still considers himself a worker who has reached this position by moving through the streets. He assured the journalists that he would come to them whenever needed, even if they called him 10 times a day.

In his address, PUJ President Zahid Rafique Bhatti said that the union has always been the voice of journalists and has continuously strived for the rights of media workers.

PUJ General Secretary Hasnain Tirmizi mentioned that the history of the Punjab Union of Journalists dates back to before the creation of Pakistan. He noted that their struggle is nearing a century, and today they are celebrating the 75th anniversary of PFUJ. He added that they continue to uphold the mission of Nisar Usmani, Minhaj Barna, and Abdul Shakoor.

