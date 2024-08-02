PTI seeks permission for holding protest rally on Aug 13
Pakistan
It is submitted PTI may be allowed to hold rally at Tarnool, F-9 Park or G-9 Peshawar Mor
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has sought permission from the government for holding protest rally on August 13.
According to PTI sources, a formal request has been submitted to the district administration of Islamabad by PTI leader Aamir Masood Mughal.
It was submitted the PTI be allowed to hold a rally at Tarnool, F-9 Park or G-9 Peshawar Mor.
Read more: PTI to hold rally at Swabi Interchange on Aug 5: CM Gandapur
It was further requested the PTI wanted to hold the rally at 4pm, August 13 and protest outside the Islamabad Press Club.