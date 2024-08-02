PTI seeks permission for holding protest rally on Aug 13

Pakistan Pakistan PTI seeks permission for holding protest rally on Aug 13

It is submitted PTI may be allowed to hold rally at Tarnool, F-9 Park or G-9 Peshawar Mor

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 02 Aug 2024 19:41:53 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has sought permission from the government for holding protest rally on August 13.

According to PTI sources, a formal request has been submitted to the district administration of Islamabad by PTI leader Aamir Masood Mughal.

It was submitted the PTI be allowed to hold a rally at Tarnool, F-9 Park or G-9 Peshawar Mor.

Read more: PTI to hold rally at Swabi Interchange on Aug 5: CM Gandapur

It was further requested the PTI wanted to hold the rally at 4pm, August 13 and protest outside the Islamabad Press Club.

