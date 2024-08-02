Three die as van falls into ditch in Abbottabad
Pakistan
Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to the nearby hospital.
ABBOTTABAD (Dunya News) – Three people died while four others suffered injuries when a van fell into a ditch in Abbottabad.
The tragic accident took place due to the sudden failure of brake of the van carrying seven people.
