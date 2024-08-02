Three die as van falls into ditch in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD (Dunya News) – Three people died while four others suffered injuries when a van fell into a ditch in Abbottabad.

The tragic accident took place due to the sudden failure of brake of the van carrying seven people.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to the nearby hospital.

