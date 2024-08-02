ECP directs political parties to submit returns

Pakistan Pakistan ECP directs political parties to submit returns

ECP directs heads of all political parties to submit their statements of accounts by August 29

Follow on Published On: Fri, 02 Aug 2024 12:41:53 PKT

ISLAMABAD: (Dunya News) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the heads of all political parties to submit their consolidated statements of accounts by August 29.

The Election Commission said that the political parties will submit their returns to the ECP in Form D with details through a chartered accountant within 60 days after the end of the financial year.

The Commission said that annual income and expenditure, sources of funding, assets and liabilities must be submitted to the ECP.

The ECP has directed the party leaders that the audit report of the political party submitted to the commission should be signed by an authorized official on behalf of the party leader.

