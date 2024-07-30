JI to protest outside Karachi's Governor House tomorrow

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Tuesday the protest would continue till the acceptance of demands.

The JI has been holding demonstrations against inflation and the government’s agreements with independent power producers (IPPs). The inflation-hit people are bearing the brunt of exorbitant electricity bills.

Speaking at Liaquat Bagh, he claimed that the party leaders and workers would hold a sit-in in front of Governor House in Karachi on Wednesday. It would be followed by protests in Lahore, Multan and Peshawar, he added.

He said the protesters deserved the credit for resilience as they were ready to stay rain or shine.

He said the protest would spread to all over country as people had been facing problems due to inefficiency and corruption.

On Monday, Hafiz Naeem demanded that the government make ‘illegal’ agreements with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) public.

He slammed the government for the exorbitant power bills leading to suicides.

He lauded the participants for creating a history by coming in droves and showing immense courage to weather all storms during the sit-in.

He claimed that no other party could become the true representative of 250 million people of Pakistan, except the JI.

Naeem criticised the government for creating hurdles for the JI women workers in Lahore, adding that it spoke of the government’s cowardice.