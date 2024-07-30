Imran moves ATC for bail in multiple May 9 cases

Pleads cases against him based on mala fide intentions, part of political victimisation

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Tuesday approached an anti-terrorism court for seeking bail in 12 cases related to May 9 incidents.

The former prime minister submitted his bail pleas in the ATC through his lawyer Salman Safdar.

The application said that the PTI founder was on the judicial remand in multiple cases whereas nothing had been found against him, adding that all the cases against him were based on mala fide intentions and were part of political victimisation.

The application pleaded that the PTI founder’s post-arrest bails be approved by the ATC.

It must be remembered that the PTI founder had filed bail applications in the Jinnah House, Askari Tower and arson cases.