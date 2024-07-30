Punjab CM Maryam approves construction of new corridors

All three projects worth Rs210 billion would be completed by December 2025

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday approved construction of new corridors in Punjab.

CM Maryam gave formal assent to make new corridors in the province in a special meeting presided over by her.

It was decided in the meeting that two-way roads would be built from Sahiwal to Chichawatni, from Rajana to Layyah and from Shorkot to Charagh Wali jhang whereas one-way road from Depalpur to Vehari would be converted into a two-way road.

All three projects worth Rs210 billion would be completed by December 2025 with the collaboration between the Punjab Government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

