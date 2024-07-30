Mother, daughter killed in Rawalpindi roof collapse
Pakistan
RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - A woman and her daughter were killed when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed on Monday owing to heavy rain in Rawalpindi, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the roof of a house located in Amarpura area caved in, burying mother and daughter under the debris. Rescue teams with the help of locals retrieved the bodies from the rubble after a hectic effort.
The dead were shifted to a nearby hospital by the rescue teams which were later handed to the heirs.