Pakistan Pakistan Agenda for today's NA session issued

The National Assembly Secretariat has issued a 43-point agenda for today’s session.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Assembly session will be held today (Tuesday) at the Parliament House. Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq will preside over the session.

As per details, the current political and security situation of the country will be discussed in the meeting in addition to the legislation. Sources said that another bill to amend the Election Act is likely to be presented in the NA session.

Sources said that amendment in Election Act bill will be presented as a private member's bill. MNA Bilal Azhar Kayani will present the bill. Meanwhile, MNA Zeb Jaffar will present the second amendment bill of Election Act 2024 in the National Assembly.

