PM cancels Iran's visit as doctor advises rest on health concerns

DPM Ishaq Dar will now attend the inauguration ceremony of Iran's president-elect.

Tue, 30 Jul 2024 04:13:31 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday cancelled his visit to Iran and all political activities as his doctor has advised complete rest over health issues, Dunya News reported.

PM Shehbaz was scheduled visit Tehran today (Tuesday) to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iran's president-elect, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will now lead the Pakistan delegation at the inauguration ceremony of the president-elect of Iran, Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, to be held today (Tuesday).

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the visit attests to the commitment by the two countries to strengthen leadership-level engagement and bilateral cooperation.

