Govt decides to provide maximum relief to power consumers: Musadiq

Musadiq Malik said that eighty six percent domestic consumers of electricity would enjoy relief.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Petroleum Senator Musadiq Malik on Monday said that incumbent government has decided to provide maximum relief to power consumers.

Talking in a programme of a private television channel, he said that eighty six percent domestic consumers of electricity would enjoy relief and for this purpose, a sufficient amount had been allocated for extending subsidy to power consumers.

Besides domestic consumers, he said the subsidy has also been given to industrial sectors so that the factories could continue function without facing any difficulty.

Commenting on role of Independent Power Producers (IPPs), he said there is a need to revisit the agreements so that burden could be minimized on energy users in future.

