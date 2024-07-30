PM commends security forces for successful operation against terrorists

PM said security forces fought bravely with Khawarij terrorists in Mohmand, DI Khan and N Waziristan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday commended the officers and personnel of security forces for launching successful operations against terrorists at three separate places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, the prime minister said the security forces fought bravely with Khawarij terrorists in Mohmand, Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and killed five of them.

He paid tribute to Police Constable Ibrar Hussain who embraced martyrdom during fight with the Fitnah-al-Khawarij terrorists.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the departed soul in Jannah and to grant patience to the family members of the martyr to bear this loss with courage.

The joint operation of the security forces proved that the terrorists cannot escape from the officers and soldiers who are determined to defend their homeland, the prime minister added.

He said the nation stood by its security forces until the menace of terrorism was completely uprooted from the country.

The entire nation, including me, pays tribute to the security forces for their unwavering determination to defend the country, he added.

