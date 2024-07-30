CM Bugti pledges strict action against those responsible for Gwadar incident

Says there will be no action against the elders who are peaceful

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has said strict action will be taken against the elements involved in the Gwadar incident.

Addressing the Balochistan Assembly session, he said after the 1973 Constitution was made, Khan of Kalat became the representative of federation.

“There will be no action against the elders who are peaceful,” he said.

The Balochistan chief minister said 11 Punjabis were abducted from Shaban and kept till today and why it is not being discussed? he questioned.

Mahrang Baloch was agreed to hold procession with the due permission of the government. “We told her to be restricted to Turbat,” he revealved.

He said Sabi’s Lance Nike Shabir was martyred by firing. A lieutenant lost his eye. How can we call them peaceful people?

He asked saying a delegation is coming from Gwadar in August and the second phase of CPEC is going to start. "I give my power to the opposition to negotiate," the Balochistan CM concluded.