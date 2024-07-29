Lightning kills eight in Sindh

Pakistan Pakistan Lightning kills eight in Sindh

They were in the field when lightning hit and all of them perished causing a great deal of sorrow

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 29 Jul 2024 20:45:30 PKT

THARPARKAR (Dunya News) – In the three painful episodes of lightning strikes on Monday, eight people died with six individuals belonging to the same family.

According to the police, the six members of a family were in the field when lightning hit and all of them perished causing a great deal of sorrow in the area as well as among the relatives.

Among them, two girls, one boy and one elderly man were killed in the incident.

Read More: Lightning kills 10 in Punjab



In separate incidents, a 40 year old man and an 11 year old girl were killed due to lightning in the district.

Moreover, 20 animals were reported to be killed due to the incidents.