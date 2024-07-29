In-focus

Lightning kills eight in Sindh

THARPARKAR (Dunya News) – In the three painful episodes of lightning strikes on Monday, eight people died with six individuals belonging to the same family.

According to the police, the six members of a family were in the field when lightning hit and all of them perished causing a great deal of sorrow in the area as well as among the relatives.

Among them, two girls, one boy and one elderly man were killed in the incident.

In separate incidents, a 40 year old man and an 11 year old girl were killed due to lightning in the district.

Moreover, 20 animals were reported to be killed due to the incidents. 

