Religious decree against CJP is a crime: Azam Tarar

Says the state will show zero tolerance against fatwa about CJP

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazir Tarar says fatwa (religious decree) against Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa is a crime and the state will show zero tolerance against any such statement.

Addressing the ceremony of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Tarar said there was an urgent need to improve legal education.

“Everyone should condemn such fatwas which create state within the state. There is a limit to everything, and we will respond with full strength if anyone crosses the limit.

“Religion teaches that state and individual have their own businesses,” he said.

He said many problems including terrorism were confronted by Pakistani society after the Afghan war.

“Qazi Faez Isa is a person of good name and principles,” he said, adding that no one had the right to issue a fatwa against the life of a judge on a judicial decision.



