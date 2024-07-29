TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud booked in terrorism cases after leaked call

Pakistan Pakistan TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud booked in terrorism cases after leaked call

Cases have been registered against Mehsud Ghat Haji at CTD North Waziristan and Der Ismail Khan

Follow on Published On: Mon, 29 Jul 2024 16:47:07 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A case was registered against Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) chief Noor Wali Mehsud and Ahmad Hussain alias Ghat Haji in a terrorism case following a recently surfaced phone call in which they can be heard talking about attack on public properties and schools.

Both have been booked under various sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act in the case registered at CTD North Waziristan.

Another FIR has been registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act in Dera Ismail Khan over the terrorist attack on a rural health center in Kirri Shamozai area.

In the recently surfaced phone call, Noor Wali Mehsud can be heard giving instructions to Ghat Haji to attack government properties especially schools and hospitals.

Following this, the militants carried out terrorist attacks including the rural health center in Dera Ismail Khan, a girls' school in Mir Ali and the target killing of a teacher in Tank.

