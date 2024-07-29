Maryam Nawaz, British High Commissioner vow to cooperate in various sectors

Maryam Nawaz welcomes the British companies' investment in solar project

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and British High Commissioner in Pakistan Jane Marriott held a meeting and vowed to strengthen bilateral ties.

Both sides agreed to boost cooperation in health, education and other sectors, during the meeting.

Punjab CM informed the British High Commissioner about Punjab’s first Women Virtual Police Station and Child Safety Virtual Centre.

Maryam Nawaz stated that concrete measures have been taken for the safety and security of women and children.

She also highlighted the solarisation project to provide economic relief to citizens through solar panels in Punjab kicking off from August 14.

Punjab CM was ready to welcome British companies for investment in the solar project. She emphasised that the bidding process for solar projects would be transparent and merit based.

Maryam Nawaz also highlighted her government's efforts for mitigation of environmental pollution. She also shared her vision of making Punjab, the biggest digital hub of South Asia.

British High Commissioner commended the Punjab Sikh Marriage Act and Child Marriage Bill.

Jane Marriot also hailed Punjab government measures for minorities’ protection, children and women safety initiatives.

Maryam Nawaz also lauded the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office’s (FCDO) welfare and development projects in Punjab.

Senator Pervez Rasheed, Senior provincial Minister Mariyyum Aurangzeb, Additional Secretary Sara Hayat and others also attended the meeting.

British High Commission Lahore Office President Clara Strandhoj and other officials were also present on the occasion.