Case registered against TLP naib emir, workers for threatening CJP

The case was registered by Qila Gujjar Singh police on the complaint of SHO Hammad Hussain

Updated On: Mon, 29 Jul 2024 14:40:16 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A case has been registered against Naib Emir Pir Zaheerul Hassan Shah of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for threatening Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The case was registered by the Qila Gujjar Singh police on the complaint of SHO Hammad Hussain.

The case has been registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act besides other provisions of law, including spreading religious hatred, sedition, intimidating the higher judiciary, interfering and obstructing statutory duties.

According to the FIR, the suspct threatened and spread hatred against the judiciary during a protest outside the press club.

The TLP vice chairman and 1,500 workers have been nominated in the FIR.

Earlier, the government has warned the hate-mongers of action.

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif warned that attempts of bloodletting were being made on the pretext of religion.

Referring to the ongoing campaign against Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, the defence minister said that few misguided people were targeting the CJP for a recent SC verdict which, he said, had nothing to do with the CJP.

Sharing his viewpoint at the presser, Minister Ahsan Iqbal recalled that a political party was created to foment chaos in 2018.

Iqbal recounted decrees by religious scholars in which they said that terrorism, sectarianism and suicide killing had no link with Islam.