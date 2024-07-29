Govt should not keep agreements with IPPs under wraps, insists Hafiz Naeem

Asks the government to conduct audit of all IPPs and provide relief to common man

JI chief blames govt for oppression against women workers in Lahore

Demands withdrawal of some perks and privileges from civil servants

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Monday demanded that the government make ‘illegal’ agreements with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) public.

Addressing the participants in the JI sit-in which entered the fourth day, he slammed the government for the exorbitant power bills leading to suicides.

He lauded the participants for creating a history by coming in droves and showing immense courage to weather all storms during the sit-in.

He claimed that no other party could become the true representative of 250 million people of Pakistan, except the JI.

Naeem criticised the government for creating hurdles for the JI women workers in Lahore, adding that it spoke of the government’s cowardice.

Taking the government to task over capacity payments to the IPPs, the JI emir said people were not supposed to pay the taxes and the power bills, adding that "we have put across our demand to lift the capacity charges on electricity bills."

He also asked the government to conduct audit of all IPPs, adding that Rs2,600 billion circular debt had taken a huge toll on people’s lives.

He also demanded the government to take back facilities of fuel and electricity from the civil servants, lamenting that civil servants used 1300cc cars which was just limited to using 1000cc cars in former premier Junejo’s time.

Speaking about the petrol prices, he called for removing petroleum levy and adjusting petroleum products’ prices accordingly.



