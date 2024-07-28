Federal govt extends summer vacation for educational institutions

Earlier, the institutions were scheduled to be opened from August 1

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Federal Ministry of Education has extended the summer vacation for federal government educational institutions until August 4 because of the intense heat and humidity.

According to the notification issued by the Federal Ministry of Education, the government educational institutions will now reopen on August 5 instead of August 1.

The ministry has issued a notification regarding the extension of vacation in government educational institutions.