Pakistan Pakistan Miftah Ismail calls for providing cheap electricity to masses

Says expenses of President’s House, PM‘s House, National Assembly and Senate are eye-openers

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Awam Pakistan Party (APP) General Secretary Miftah Ismail has said that if the common people are not provided with free electricity, then everyone’s free electricity should immediately be disconnected.

Addressing the protesters, Ismail said the PML-N had announced providing up to 200 units free of cost, while the PPP had announced giving 300 units of electricity for free.

“At least, provide cheap electricity if you cannot give free units. You have increased the price per unit by up to 350 percent and are collecting 27 percent in taxes,” he added.

“Be ashamed and reduce electricity bills. People never resort to violence until the so-called leaders compel them,” he stated.

He revealed the incumbent government had increased ongoing expenses by 42 percent.

“The expenses of the President’s House, PM's House, National Assembly, and Senate are eye-openers,” he concluded.