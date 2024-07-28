PM, President stress on timely diagnosis of hepatitis and its eradication

Reiterated government's firm dedication to overcome the challenges posed by Hepatitis

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a nationwide campaign aimed at eradicating Hepatitis C, on World Hepatitis Day, being observed today.

In his message, PM reiterated government's firm dedication to overcome the challenges posed by Hepatitis.

He said as a part of this noble endeavour, our focus will be on decentralizing testing and treatment centers, ensuring that the services provided are tailored to the needs of our citizens, in alignment with the Global Strategy.

The Prime Minister reassured that every citizen would have free access to screening and treatment facilities for Hepatitis C.

Shehbaz Sharif recalled that during his tenure as Chief Minister Punjab, Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute project, a milestone in the provision of state-of-the-art medical facilities to kidney and liver patients, was established along with modern Hepatitis Filter Clinics that were set up in all the 36 districts of Punjab.

He said we have done it before and we will do it again.

The Prime Minister said on this World Hepatitis Day, let us stand united in our efforts to raise awareness, support those affected by viral hepatitis, and work towards a future free from the burden of this disease.

He said, together, we can make a difference and build a healthier and more prosperous nation.

President Asif Ali Zardari

President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday called for carrying out awareness and large-scale screening for timely diagnosis of hepatitis to reduce the burden on the healthcare system and rid the country of the disease.

The president, in a message to the nation on World Hepatitis Day, annually observed on July 28, said hepatitis, being a silent killer, was a great challenge for the world because the lack of symptoms increased the risk of its spread, thus leading to a huge number of deaths globally.

He noted that Pakistan’s public health sector faced serious threats from the disease as a huge number of patients put a serious burden on the healthcare system.

President Zardari warned that any failure to take timely steps could multiply the hepatitis cases in the country, therefore decisive measures to protect the citizens’ health were inevitable.

He called for public awareness on promoting precautionary measures to ensure prevention, large-scale screening and testing, besides highlighting the significance of treatment and increasing the number of facilities.

The president also stressed the need for collective efforts for prevention and eradication of hepatitis and urged the media, educational institutions, teachers and civil society to educate people on hepatitis to achieve a hepatitis-free Pakistan.

The World Hepatitis Day is being observed today with the theme 'It's Time for Action.' The theme highlights the urgent need for swift and decisive measures to tackle hepatitis on a global scale.

This call to action is reinforced by the alarming statistic that in every thirty seconds someone dies of a hepatitis-related illness globally.