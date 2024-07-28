Physical remand of Raoof Hassan extended, Arooba sent on judicial remand

The FIA presented Raoof and others before duty judge Mureed Abbas on the completion of remand

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 28 Jul 2024 15:05:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A district and session's court on Sunday extended physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) spokesperson Raoof Hassan for two days and sent Arooba Kanwal to jail on judicial remand.

﻿Judge Mureed Abbas had reserved decision after and announced after a break.﻿

The FIA registered cases against PTI workers under PECA law. It presented Raoof and others before duty judge Mureed Abbas on the completion of three-day physical remand and sought custody for another eight days.

PTI social media activist Arooba Kanwal, who was arrested on Saturday by the FIA, was also produced before the court to seek her physical remand.

FIA prosecutor argued that the transcripts of anti-state video content have been presented to the court. He requested the court to extend the remand to complete the forensic of the videos.

It was also brought to the knowledge of court that a visa from India has arrived for Raoof upon which Judge Mureed Abbas inquired whether he had any relations with person named Rahul in India.

Raoof told the court that he runs a think tank, and Rahul, who resides in England, had called him as a guest speaker before in Bahrain.

He informed the court that he is only responsible for the electronic media content and has no connection with the social media.

Advocate Ali Bukhari, who represented all the accused, requested the court to discharge all the accused from the case.