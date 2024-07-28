Socio-Economic Registry project kicks off across Punjab

Deserving citizens will get social protection services

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The ‘socio-economic registry’ project on the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has been initiated across the province.

Punjab CM chaired a session and reviewed the project and handed over the monitoring task of the project to deputy commissioners.

The residents’ economic status will be registered under the project. The livestock in the villages will also be included in the socio-economic registry.



Around five thousand registration centres have been established across the province. Only registered citizens will be eligible for social protection projects.

The registered individuals will be eligible for e-bikes , Roshan Solar Program, Himmat Card, Kisan Card and other social protection programs.

The registered citizens will also be eligible to apply for health card, livestock card and scholarship programs.

Citizens can register themselves through an online web portal www.pser.punjab.gov.pk and calling on the helpline 0800-02345.

Punjab CM stated that only deserving citizens would be eligible for the project in the light of authentic data.

She asserted that this project will resolve the public crisis and they have made the registration system quite easy for eligible candidates.

Maryam Nawaz directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to facilitate citizens for registration.