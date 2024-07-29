Justices Tariq Masood, Mazhar Alam take oath as ad hoc judges today

Pakistan Pakistan Justices Tariq Masood, Mazhar Alam take oath as ad hoc judges today

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa will administer oath to the newly appointed ad hoc judges

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 29 Jul 2024 00:38:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Justice (retd) Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice (R) Mazhar Alam Mian Khel take oath as Supreme Court ad hoc judges on Monday (today).

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa will administer oath to the newly appointed ad hoc judges in a ceremony that will be held in the judges block committee room in the Supreme Court building at 11am.

Justice (retd) Masood and Justice (retd) Mian Khel have been appointed ad hoc judges for one year. President Asif Ali Zardari approved the appointment of ad hoc judges on Friday.

Earlier, Justice (retd) Mian Khel expressed his inability to accept the offer, but later agreed to re-join the apex court.

The notification of appointment of the SC ad hoc judges has already been issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.