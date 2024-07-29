Ex-Justices Tariq Masood, Mazhar Alam take oath as ad hoc judges in SC

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa administered oath to the ad hoc judges

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Retired Justices Sardar Tariq Masood and Mazhar Alam Miankhel on Monday took oath as Supreme Court ad hoc judges.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa administered oath to the ad hoc judges at a ceremony held in the judges block committee room in the Supreme Court building.

Justices Masood and Miankhel have been appointed ad hoc judges for one year. President Asif Ali Zardari approved the appointment of ad hoc judges on Friday.

Earlier, retired Justice Miankhel expressed his inability to accept the offer, but later agreed to rejoin the apex court.

The notification of appointment of the SC ad hoc judges had already been issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.