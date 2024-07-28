JI accepts govt offer, constitutes committee for dialogues

The dialogues were offered by Information Minister Ataullah Tarar who visited the protest camp

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Jamat-e-Islami (JI) has accepted the offer of the federal government and constituted a four-member committee led by Liaquat Baloch to negotiate on its demands.

The dialogues were offered by Federal Minister for Information Ataullah Tarar who visited the protest camp set up by the JI along with MNA Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and others.

The JI has been staging a sit-in protest at Murree Road in Rawalpindi against inflation, heavy taxes on electricity and contracts with the IPPS for the last three days.

According to a JI spokesperson, the government delegation urged the party to call off the sit-in immediately which the leadership rejected. However, the invitation for talks was accepted, he added.

JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman formed a four-member committee led by Liaquat Baloch and including Ameerul Azeem, Farasat Shah, and Nasrullah Randhawa, for negotiations, he continued.

The first round of negotiation between the government and the JI will be held today (Sunday).

Meanwhile, the Jamaat demanded that the government should take step to alleviate suffering of the poor people.

Demands of Jamat-e-Islami

• Reduction in the cost of bills up to 500 units by 50 per cent

• Removal the petroleum development levy

• Reversing the latest hike in petrol prices

• 20 percent reduction in cost of everyday items

• 35 percent cut in non-development expenditures

• Termination of contracts to make capacity payments to IPPs

• Reduction in taxes on agriculture and industry by 50 percent

• Reversing the taxes on salaried class

• Tax collection from privileged class

Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Saturday the sit-in might take an ugly turn if the government failed to do away with fascism.