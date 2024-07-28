There's no backdoor communication with PTI, say sources

“This impression is being created on behalf of the PTI to cause anxiety in ranks of ruling PML-N"

ISLAMABAD (Adeel Waraich) – Powers that be denied that the establishment has started backdoor communication with the former ruling party the Pakistan Tenreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Sources confided to Dunya News that “some circles in the PTI” have been spreading rumours that the establishment wants engagement with the party. It has contacted the PTI leadership through backdoors and dialogues have started.

Sources strongly deny such “baseless” assertions. “There is no truth in it,” they told Dunya News.

“This impression is being created on behalf of the PTI to cause anxiety and develop mistrust in the ranks of government so that some personalities in the ranks of ruling PML-N react against the establishment” they added.

They said that the insiders have categorically stated that “during the captivity of the PTI [leadership], the establishment neither had any talks with nor are there any prospects for it in the future.”

Sources quoted the insiders as saying that the establishment has set a standard regarding May 9 [chaos] that “those involved in the events will have to accept responsibility and apologize to the nation.” This standard has been announced by ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif during his press conference in May.

The DG has clearly stated that this is not the case of Armed forces, but the case of the entire people of Pakistan.

He had clearly said in his press conference on May 7, 2024 that no one will negotiate with any political group that attacks army, creates a gap between the people and the army, and launches propaganda against the army, the sources continued.

The only way for such a group is to apologize sincerely, they said.

Sources claimed that the insiders are of the view that the PTI has changed its strategy and started informally sending messages to the establishment but the establishment did not respond to it.