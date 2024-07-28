PM lauds soldiers for successful anti-terror operation in Tank

Says the war against terrorism will continue till elimination of terrorism from country

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appreciated the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army for carrying out a successful operation against terrorists in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister, in a statement, said that the brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army showed exemplary valour to eliminate four terrorists in the operation.

“The war against terrorism will continue till the elimination of terrorism from the country. The whole nation stands by the Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism,” he remarked.

Four terrorists were killed by security forces in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district, the media’s military wing said on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation took place on the reported presence of terrorists in the area and the terrorists were eliminated after the heavy exchange of fire.