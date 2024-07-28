Three kids among 11 injured in Karachi cylinder blast

Three injured are in a critical condition

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Eleven people were injured in a cylinder blast in Orangi Town here on Saturday.

The condition of three injured persons was stated to be critical. A woman and three children were among the injured. They were admitted to Civil Hospital.

The cylinder explosion destroyed a nearby house and damaged the wall of the house where it occurred.

Panic swept through the area and people came out of their houses. On information, rescuers scrambled to the area and launched a rescue operation.

A police team reached the spot and started investigation. Initial inquiry suggested that it was cylinder blast, which injured 11 people.

A few weeks ago a cylinder blast claimed several lives in Karachi and injured many. Following the incident, Sindh police had launched a crackdown on those selling sub-standard cylinders.

