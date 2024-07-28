Talks best option to resolve issues, Khursheed Shah tells Imran

Pakistan Pakistan Talks best option to resolve issues, Khursheed Shah tells Imran

Says PPP always believes in dialogue

Follow on Published On: Sun, 28 Jul 2024 03:34:00 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Confrontation is not the solution to any problem. Dialogue is the only panacea for any crisis. PTI founder Imran Khan should go for talks, said PPP central leader Khursheed Shah while talking to Dunya News here on Saturday.

To a question, the PPP leader said he did not know about any agreement between the PPP and PML-N to run government turn by turn for two years and five months each.

He said there is news that Imran Khan wants to have dialogue, adding, “It is good sign and he should come forward for talks.”

Khursheed Shah said PPP always believes in dialogue and Asif Ali Zardari stress that the solution to any problem should be found in talks.

“The country’s economy is bad. There is a need to fix it. I am a politician. I don’t talk about apology. I must say those involved in May 9 mayhem must tender apology. If the PTI founder was not involved in the May 9 violence, then at least he should condemn it.

Khursheed Shah said that due to postponing the election in 90 days, the destruction of the country is in front of everyone, adding PPP is trying to run the assemblies and PPP is running under a law and constitution.