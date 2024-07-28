MQM-P holds youth convention at Expo Centre today

Farooq Sattar says the event will be a milestone for Pakistan

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) has announced holding a youth convention here on Sunday (today).

Talking to the media on Saturday, MQM Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar said the youth played a significant role in Pakistan Movement and remained with Quaid-e-Azam in his efforts to win freedom from the British rulers in the sub-continent.

The MQM leader said, “We are organising a youth convention on Sunday today. I believe this is a big initiative of the MQM.

This event will be held at Expo Centre at 5pm. This event will create a history and help improve economy.

If the youth stand on their feet then Pakistan will go forward. If Karachi goes then Pakistan will go.”

Holding the youth convention is a great initiative of MQM and it will be a milestone for Pakistan, the MQM leader said, adding the young generation will lead Pakistan.

On this occasion, MQM-P leader Mustafa Kamal said the party workers will not come to this event, but they will send young people from all over the city to the Expo Centre.

He said the people who will attend the event will be from 16 to 28 years of age.