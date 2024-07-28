JI rejects request to end sit-in, agrees talks with govt today

Pakistan Pakistan JI rejects request to end sit-in, agrees talks with govt today

Govt delegation comprising Atta Tarar, Fazal Chaudhry meets Naeemur Rehman

Follow on Published On: Sun, 28 Jul 2024 01:57:48 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - A two-member delegation comprising Information Minister Atta Tarar and Fazal Chaudhry on the behalf of the federal government met with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and requested him to call off the sit-in which the Jamaat chief turned down, however, he agreed to hold talks with them on Sunday (today).

The time and venue of parley are yet to be decided. JI has formed a four-member committee under JI Naib emir Liaquat Baloch which will decide venue and time of the meeting in consultation with the government representatives.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said there is no issue in holding talks with the government, reiterating his stance that the JI will not compromise on its demand.

“We will not leave unless our all demands are met. It is JI which cannot be deceived. We will hold dialogue with the government but will not succumb to any pressure to call off sit-in without the assurance from the government of accepting our just demand,” JI emir said.

The JI emir demanded immediate release of the workers and the dismissal of cases against them.

He reiterated that “we are fighting for the rights of 250 million Pakistanis”.

The JI emir emphasised that Pakistan was experiencing brain drain due to a large number of young Pakistanis rapidly moving out of the country for a better and stable future.

He alleged that the power plants were owned by the Sharif family, and that the family was responsible for Pakistan’s deterioration.

Rehman concluded that many people in the JI wanted to stage the sit-in at D-Chowk, but this would have resulted in violence.

“But if our demands are not met, we will be forced to move towards D-Chowk. This sit-in will turn into a historic revolution, he said.