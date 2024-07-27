Barrister Gohar rejects govt's olive branch

He claims the govt behaviour is apolitical and talks are meaningless

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Rejecting the recently annunced olive branch for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the party chairman Barrister Gohar said on Saturday the government's efforts were non-serious.

He said the government’s actions seemed to be apolitical and represented a lack of interest to solve a myriad of political as well as constitutional challenges.

Gohar highlighted that the government should show some willingness to hold dialogue with opposition parties as many workers of the PTI, including women, have still not come out of prison.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Sardar Latif Khosa said those who had looted the nation for three times have been running the affairs of the state.

This means the rulers would make no efforts to rescue the masses suffering due to rising power bills and inflation.

He challenged the rulers to go the masses without the state protocol while announcing he would quit politics if they would do so.

He said the incumbent government would be left without any mandate should the matter related to form 47 came to public eye.

On the ad hoc judges appointment, he said his party would reject the bill in the parliamentary committee.