Legal action initiated against Noor Wali Mehsud after leaked TTP call

Legal action initiated against Noor Wali Mehsud after leaked TTP call

In the phone call, Mehsud gave instructions to Ahmed Hussain to attack govt properties, schools

Published On: Sat, 27 Jul 2024 17:05:13 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Authorities have initiated legal action after recently surfaced phone call between TTP leader Noor Wali Mehsud and Ahmed Hussain alias Ghat Haji.

The law enforcement agencies conducted a forensic test of the call which proved that voices in the phone call were those of Mehsud and Hussain.

In the phone call, the terrorist commander is giving instructions to Ahmed Hussain to attack government properties and schools.

Following the call, a girls' school in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district was blown up with an IED while a teacher Meera Jan of Tank area was also killed.

The government is determined that those involved in acts of terrorism will not be forgiven under any circumstances, and that under the guise of the so-called Shariah, heinous acts and bloodshed of innocent people will never be allowed.

