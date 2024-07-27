Hafiz Naeem asks govt to release JI workers

JI emir demands reversing of the latest increase in petrol prices

Hafiz Naeem blames Sharif family for country's destruction

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi talks to Liaquat Baloch over telephone

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Saturday the sit-in might take an ugly turn if the government failed to do away with fascism.

Rehman warned that negotiations and fascism couldn’t go hand in hand. He said Liaquat Baloch had been given the mandate to negotiate with the committee formed by the federal government.

During a press talk, the JI emir demanded to halt the already completed contracts with the IPPs, and also to negotiate with the stakeholders of the ongoing contracts. He also demanded the forensic audit of the IPPs allegedly involved in forgery.

He said more than 200 party workers including the elderly are still behind the bars in several areas of Punjab. The party workers are arrested in Lahore and FIRs have been registered against them.

The JI emir demanded immediate release of the workers and the dismissal of cases against them.

He reiterated that “we are fighting for the rights of 250 million Pakistanis”.

The JI emir emphasised that Pakistan was experiencing brain drain due to a large number of young Pakistanis rapidly moving out of the country for a better and stable future.

He alleged that the power plants were owned by the Sharif family, and that the family was responsible for Pakistan’s deterioration.

Rehman concluded that many people in the JI wanted to stage the sit-in at D-Chowk, but this would have resulted in violence.

“But if our demands are not met, we will be forced to move towards D-Chowk. This sit-in will turn into a historic revolution, he said.

MOHSIN NAQVI TALKS TO LIAQUAT BALOCH



Liaqat Baloch, while speaking to Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi over telephone, demanded reduction in the cost of bills up to 500 units by 50 per cent, termination of contracts to make capacity payments to IPPs and stop paying them in dollars.

He also demanded that the government reverse the latest increase in petrol prices and lift the petroleum development levy.