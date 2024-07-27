Bohra community leader meets President Zardari

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community met President Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House on Friday.

A statement which was was issued from Bilawal House after the meeting said that during the meeting President Zardari lauded the contribution of the Bohra community in social and economic development of the country.

“The Bohra community has offered great services in education and health sectors,” the president said, according to the statement.

The president also extolled the services rendered by Syedna in social services.

