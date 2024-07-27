Govt, JI ready for parleys as both form committee to talk out differences

JI would continue its sit-in until its demands are met by the govt

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A day after the Jamaat-e-Islami started its protest against inflation and exorbitant power bills, the government and JI finally agreed to hold dialogue.

Sourced told Dunya news that the JI had accepted the government’s demand of forming a three-member committee for parleys with the government.

Meanwhile, the government had also constituted a committee in this regard which comprises Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Amir Muqam.

On the other hand, sources said that the JI would continue its sit-in until its demands are met by the government.

JI workers have started to arrive at Murree Road, Liaqat Bagh where JI chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman would speak at a press conference to announce further line of action.

Govt offers olive branch to JI

The government on Friday offered an olive branch to Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) who is staging sit-ins at several points in Islamabad and Rawalpindi against the inflated power bills.

Addressing a press conference along with federal minister Amir Muqam, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar urged the JI to sit with the government to steer the country out of crises.

“The JI was only allowed to organise its rally or sit-in at Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi but insistence on moving towards Islamabad is beyond understanding,” Tarar said.

The minister said the government is ready to sit with JI Emir Hafiz Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and his team to listen to their concerns.

Tarar said the government has constituted a three-member committee comprising him, Amir Muqam and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry to negotiate with the Jamaat-e-Islami leadership.

Earlier, following the Jamaat-e-Islami's call for protests against the inflated power bills, containers were placed to block routes leading from the Red Zone and Rawalpindi to the capital. The metro bus service in Rawalpindi has also been suspended, causing significant inconvenience to passengers.

Key intersections in the Red Zone, including D Chowk, Nadra Chowk, and Sarina Chowk, have been sealed with containers.

The JI is now staging sit-ins at Murree Road in Rawalpindi, Zero Point in Islamabad, and Chungi No 26, with Hafiz Naeemur Rehman leading the sit-in at Zero Point in Islamabad.



