Residents stage protest against loadshedding in Gujranwala

Sat, 27 Jul 2024 04:59:22 PKT

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - Residents of various localities of Gujranwala staged a protest on Friday night against unannounced and unscheduled loadshedding amid ongoing hot and humid weather, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the localities of Jhagraywali and Khurd Kalan are without electricity for the past several days. The residents have repeatedly requested the concerned authoritis to resolve the issue. Getting no positive response, the residents staged a protest in front of Alam Chowk Grid Station at the Grand Trunk (GT) Road.

Angry protesters chanted slogans and blocked the GT Road by burning tyres. They demanded restoration of electricity as soon as possible. Police also reached the spot to bring the situation under control.

