Previous governments acted as facilitators to IPPs: Hafiz Naeem

JI chief emphasised that the sit-in aims to bring justice to the 250 million people of Pakistan.

Sat, 27 Jul 2024 02:48:25 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeemur Rehman of Friday said that all previous governments acted as facilitators to independent power producers (IPPs) but now these power producers won’t be allowed to run their businesses, Dunya News reported.

In his address to sit-in protesters in Islamabad on Friday night, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that despite the raids and arrests by Islamabad police, the JI workers reached Islamabad and added that we are not tired and will remain there with the same spirit.

Naeemur Rehman said that they had staged a protest sit-in for the rights of the people, which he described as just the beginning. He emphasised that the sit-in aims to bring justice to the 250 million people of Pakistan.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman asserted that the protestors are committed to the cause – to get relief for the masses – and will not leave Islamabad without getting due relief.

Lashing out at the government, he said that people had to sell their valuables to pay the electricity bills. He demanded immediate reduction in the electricity bills. He also called for a decrease in taxes and the release of arrested workers.

JI chief said that that 80 percent companies of the independent power producers (IPPs) were owned by Pakistanis who were part of the government. He said that one of the companies charges Rs 750 for per unit of electricity. Why should we pay this money to them, he questioned.

He asserted that Jamaat-e-Islami is committed to a peaceful protest and not prone to violence, urging police not to obstruct their efforts.

Naeemur Rehman criticized the current government calling it a ‘product of Form 47’ and reaffirmed the movement’s resolve to secure justice and relief for the people of Pakistan.

JI chief termed government’s heavy-handed approach towards protestors as fascism and declared that the party is committed to its cause and will not leave Islamabad without getting due relief.

