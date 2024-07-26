PML-N's Samiullah Khan elected PA's privilege committee chairman

Khan is a seasoned parliamentarian who became an MPA for third time from Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Samiullah Khan of PML-N on Friday got elected as chairman of Punjab Assembly’s Privilege Committee.

Punjab Assembly Secretary Ch Amer Habib issued the notification of Samiullah Khan's victory as nine members voted for him.

The privilege committee has a total of 17 members and Khan got elected with simple majority.

MPAs Malik Ahmad Saeed, Nawaz Chohan, Malik Arshad, Mian Shahid Hussain, Rana Munawar Ghaus, Rana Manan, Bilal Yamin, and Rais Nabeel voted for him.

The members of opposition remained absent from the election of privilege committee chairman.

Samiullah Khan is a seasoned parliamentarian who became an MPA for third time from Lahore (PP-145).

His wife Azma Bukhari is serving as Punjab’s information minister.