YMCA opens gym for women

Pakistan Pakistan YMCA opens gym for women

The inaugural ceremony was performed by Mrs Rina Nadeem Kamran

Follow on Published On: Fri, 26 Jul 2024 22:08:22 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The YMCA has made a significant stride in its mission to create a family-friendly environment by opening a gymnasium for women.

The inaugural ceremony was performed by Mrs Rina Nadeem Kamran, wife of the Bishop of Lahore, Rt. Rev. Nadeem Kamran. Asia Pacific Female Weightlifting champions Twinkle Sohail, Cybil Sohail, and Veronica Sohail, who are also YMCA brand ambassadors, were present on the occasion.

YMCA Lahore President Asghar Suleman welcomed the guests. YMCA General Secretary Emanuel Sarfraz explained the rationale behind starting the gymnasium:

"A gym for ladies might be an ordinary thing in the West. But here in Pakistan, this step by YMCA is nothing short of a revolution," he added.

He said that YMCA was recognised as one of the best NGOs for children of all backgrounds and religions by the Punjab Government in 2022.

"YMCA is now a place for families and continues to play its role in the empowerment of women and youth," he added.

The ladies' gymnasium, called Sarah’s, will remain open for YMCA members and their families six days a week.

